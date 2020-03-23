Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 2,926.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,344 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of Cardinal Health worth $10,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,565,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,199,000 after purchasing an additional 64,272 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 426,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,595,000 after purchasing an additional 201,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAH traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.93. 157,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,788,620. Cardinal Health Inc has a 12-month low of $41.03 and a 12-month high of $60.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 45.21%. The company had revenue of $39.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4811 per share. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.78.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

