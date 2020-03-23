Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 456.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,643 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 66,977 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of Citrix Systems worth $9,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 686,055 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $75,967,000 after acquiring an additional 31,669 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 420.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,741 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. SRB Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,210,984 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $134,298,000 after buying an additional 205,773 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.08. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.28 and a 12-month high of $141.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.65.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 84.34% and a net margin of 22.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTXS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.30.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,773 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total value of $577,962.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,488 shares in the company, valued at $43,893,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.71, for a total value of $481,805.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,056 shares in the company, valued at $36,982,265.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,436 shares of company stock worth $5,542,079 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

