Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Position in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 2,954.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 150,032 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 145,120 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.39% of Meritage Homes worth $9,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

In related news, CEO Steven J. Hilton sold 28,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $1,967,658.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 11,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $811,632.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,361.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,826 shares of company stock worth $5,534,778 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Meritage Homes from $76.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Meritage Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.71.

Shares of Meritage Homes stock traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,107. Meritage Homes Corp has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $76.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.66 and a 200 day moving average of $66.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.73. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Corp will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.