Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stake in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 120.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 111,394 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $10,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV raised its position in American International Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 59,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in American International Group by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth $392,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in American International Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 132,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,780,000 after buying an additional 9,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its position in American International Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 14,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.09.

NYSE AIG traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,092,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,682,758. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.14. American International Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $58.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 6.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. Equities analysts expect that American International Group Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

