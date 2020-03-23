Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 559.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,723 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of J M Smucker worth $8,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 725,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,108,000 after acquiring an additional 332,504 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $1,755,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 601,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,666,000 after acquiring an additional 43,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 66,740.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 56,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 56,062 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on J M Smucker from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded J M Smucker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.92.

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $113,006.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,267.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SJM traded down $7.95 on Monday, hitting $96.22. 142,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,445,332. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.01 and a 200 day moving average of $106.49. J M Smucker Co has a twelve month low of $91.88 and a twelve month high of $128.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. J M Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.46%.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

