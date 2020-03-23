Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 93.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,475 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,092 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,545,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,994,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,414 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,755,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244,954 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,480,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,126,137,000 after acquiring an additional 743,907 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,623,270 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $893,172,000 after acquiring an additional 245,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,887,544 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $851,626,000 after acquiring an additional 288,013 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Barclays raised Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nomura decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from to in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.64.

CSCO traded down $1.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,508,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,575,496. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $150.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.