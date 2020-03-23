Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $8.10 Million in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 317,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,102,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.05% of NortonLifeLock at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NLOK. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on NLOK shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays raised NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on NortonLifeLock to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.43.

NASDAQ:NLOK traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,041,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,256,117. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.05. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $28.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.39 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 100.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

