Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 236,558 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $9,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 42,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 33,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 871,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,369,000 after purchasing an additional 118,675 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 573,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,546,000 after purchasing an additional 252,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 139,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYF traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.55. The stock had a trading volume of 936,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,417,007. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.82. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $38.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

SYF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens raised Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Sunday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

