Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 76,216 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Tractor Supply worth $11,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 3,525.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSCO. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.24.

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III purchased 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.36 per share, with a total value of $125,212.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,930,760.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.69. 97,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,258,039. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $63.89 and a 12-month high of $114.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

