Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 172,884 Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 128.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,510 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,884 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $11,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in eBay by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 19,994,970 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $722,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348,970 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,120,028 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $545,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707,700 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its stake in eBay by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,316,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $408,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in eBay by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,453,275 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $341,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,407,143 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $336,117,000 after purchasing an additional 131,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eBay stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,113,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,394,314. eBay Inc has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.86 and a 200 day moving average of $36.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on eBay from to and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on eBay from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.71.

In other eBay news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $4,279,767.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,107 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,089.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 29,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $1,104,931.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,092 shares of company stock valued at $6,749,564. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

