Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 20,353 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 56.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,353 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.10% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $8,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from to in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

NYSE BFAM traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,769. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.30. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $64.23 and a 52 week high of $176.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

In related news, insider Maribeth Nash Bearfield sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total value of $1,012,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,313.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.52, for a total transaction of $568,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,030,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,015. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.