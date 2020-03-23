Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 270,929 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) by 2,070.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,929 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.08% of Bausch Health Companies worth $8,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 14.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,276 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 123.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 111,654 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 71.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 69,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 28,846 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 215,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 10,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter valued at about $864,000. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BHC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.81.

NYSE:BHC traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $13.46. 5,356,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,369,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.66 and its 200-day moving average is $25.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.71. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $31.97.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 68.06% and a negative net margin of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, EVP Christina Ackermann acquired 4,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $80,117.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 87,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,221.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Schutter Richard U. De acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.08 per share, for a total transaction of $115,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 279,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,090. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 10,490 shares of company stock worth $215,516. Corporate insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

