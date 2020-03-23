Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 31,254 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 13,952.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,478 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,254 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $10,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $416,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $11.99 on Monday, reaching $107.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,962,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,574,020. The company has a market capitalization of $53.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.16, a P/E/G ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.67. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $398.66.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Longbow Research started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Boeing from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.93.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.