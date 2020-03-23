Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Position in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 328,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,413,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 48.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BHGE traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 12,003,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,484,392. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $31.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.01.

Baker Hughes A GE Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

