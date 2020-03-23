Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 700.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,845 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $8,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $351,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 88,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1,679.7% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,223 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,970,000 after acquiring an additional 32,300 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $631.00 to $611.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $680.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $580.00 to $566.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $610.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $588.42.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded down $10.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $402.16. 47,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52-week low of $325.43 and a 52-week high of $599.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $544.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $561.69. The company has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.38%.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total transaction of $446,863.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,588.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.