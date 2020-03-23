Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Stake in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Cable One worth $7,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Cable One by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Cable One by 2,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 47 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cable One in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cable One in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Cable One in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

In related news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,210.00, for a total value of $836,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,915,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter N. Witty sold 187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,599.70, for a total value of $299,143.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,330,575.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,584 shares of company stock valued at $7,114,170. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CABO traded down $12.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,258.01. 2,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,918. Cable One Inc has a 1 year low of $937.50 and a 1 year high of $1,830.50. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,612.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,478.11.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $9.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.67 by ($0.35). Cable One had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cable One Inc will post 41.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Several research firms have commented on CABO. B. Riley lowered Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cable One from $1,900.00 to $1,968.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,805.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cable One from $1,240.00 to $1,367.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Cable One from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cable One has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,606.67.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.