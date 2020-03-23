Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 55.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,608 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $8,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCO. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,791,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,851,000 after purchasing an additional 149,000 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 222,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,674,000 after acquiring an additional 10,545 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 207.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth $7,269,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCO traded down $6.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $169.12. 1,063,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,946,758. The company has a fifty day moving average of $249.55 and a 200 day moving average of $232.18. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $165.23 and a twelve month high of $287.25. The company has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 261.43% and a net margin of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 27.02%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCO. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus boosted their price target on Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Moody’s from to in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Moody’s from $275.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.18.

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 5,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $1,351,876.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,164.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total value of $1,994,059.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,884,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,199 shares of company stock worth $4,504,394. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

