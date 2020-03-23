Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 67,422 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,098,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Splunk by 553.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Splunk by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Splunk by 645.8% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 358 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPLK stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.74. 102,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,313,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.35. Splunk Inc has a one year low of $93.92 and a one year high of $176.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.35 and a beta of 1.76.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 11.56% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $791.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Splunk from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Splunk from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Splunk from to in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.25.

In other Splunk news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $426,440.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 182,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,755,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 1,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total value of $165,727.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,535,621.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,724 shares of company stock worth $5,022,030. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

