Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stock Position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 50.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 90,834 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.05% of Diamondback Energy worth $8,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,370 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 2,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice purchased 17,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $486,946.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t purchased 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $81,842.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,130 shares in the company, valued at $898,199.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,318,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,255,407. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $114.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.11.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

FANG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Diamondback Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.79.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

