Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stock Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,850 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $10,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LHX traded down $4.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $149.37. 1,289,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,164,245. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.36. L3Harris has a one year low of $149.21 and a one year high of $230.99. The firm has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is 33.73%.

LHX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of L3Harris from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.83.

In other L3Harris news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $3,157,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total value of $14,860,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 432,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,869,443.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,530 shares of company stock worth $27,148,116. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

