Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $13,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cummins by 2.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cummins by 1.8% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Cummins by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

In related news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total value of $1,750,290.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,022,855.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $72,655.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock traded down $7.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.70. 811,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,141. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $186.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.11.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.311 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.82%.

CMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cummins from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Cummins from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.53.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.