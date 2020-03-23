Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target Cut to $136.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Bank of America from $147.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CMI. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Cummins from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $167.00) on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.53.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI stock opened at $115.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.83. Cummins has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $186.73.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cummins will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total value of $1,750,290.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,022,855.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $72,655.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMI. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.