CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Position Increased by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 683,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,947 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for 1.7% of Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Psagot Investment House Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of CVS Health worth $50,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra lifted their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.32.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,321,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,037,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.