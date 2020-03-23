Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Upgraded to Overweight by Piper Sandler

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $110.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $125.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CYBR. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Cyberark Software from $155.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Cyberark Software in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cyberark Software from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.20.

NASDAQ CYBR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,099,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.24. Cyberark Software has a 1-year low of $69.50 and a 1-year high of $148.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.88.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.67 million. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 14.53%. Cyberark Software’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cyberark Software will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 196.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after purchasing an additional 94,307 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Cyberark Software in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cyberark Software by 43.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Cyberark Software by 27.8% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 52,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Cyberark Software by 6.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

