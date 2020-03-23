CyberMiles (CMT) Price Reaches $0.0071 on Exchanges

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. In the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 20.9% higher against the dollar. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $5.65 million and approximately $3.78 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberMiles token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges including BCEX, Zebpay, Bibox and Koinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00593335 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015474 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00032597 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00087079 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006418 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007929 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

CyberMiles can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, IDEX, LBank, Binance, OKEx, BCEX, Zebpay, Huobi, Tokenomy, Cobinhood, Bibox, Bithumb, DragonEX, CoinBene and Koinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

