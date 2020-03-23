CYBR Token Market Cap Reaches $75,135.74 (CYBR)

CYBR Token (CURRENCY:CYBR) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One CYBR Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and OceanEx. CYBR Token has a total market cap of $75,135.74 and $24.00 worth of CYBR Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CYBR Token has traded down 30.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CYBR Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00051860 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000628 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.00 or 0.04144097 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00065835 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00037739 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006156 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015568 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00012914 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003619 BTC.

CYBR Token Token Profile

CYBR Token (CYBR) is a token. It launched on September 7th, 2018. CYBR Token’s total supply is 459,722,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,410,463 tokens. CYBR Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. CYBR Token’s official message board is medium.com/cybrtoken. The official website for CYBR Token is cybrtoken.io.

CYBR Token Token Trading

CYBR Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and OceanEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CYBR Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CYBR Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CYBR Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CYBR Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CYBR Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.