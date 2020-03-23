CynergisTek (CTEK) to Release Earnings on Monday

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 30th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CTEK stock opened at $1.48 on Monday. CynergisTek has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00.

Get CynergisTek alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CynergisTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

CynergisTek Company Profile

Cynergistek, Inc provides outsourced document solutions, IT consulting data security, and managed print services primarily to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers Incident Response, Vendor Security Management, and Patient Privacy Monitoring Service, as well as Compliance Assist Partner Program.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for CynergisTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CynergisTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.