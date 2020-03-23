D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,455 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,136 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of D. R. Horton worth $16,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AJO LP increased its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 3,050.8% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,664,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,943 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 9,267.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 777,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,013,000 after purchasing an additional 769,200 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 1,496.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 361,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,078,000 after purchasing an additional 339,290 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $15,529,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 894,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,178,000 after buying an additional 266,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $51,295.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,616.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $459,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,632.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,110 shares of company stock worth $788,887. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHI. Evercore ISI upgraded D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on D. R. Horton in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

DHI opened at $31.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 7.13. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.54 and a 200-day moving average of $53.60. D. R. Horton Inc has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $62.54.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 9.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

