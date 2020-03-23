DA Davidson Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL)

Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Sailpoint Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson analyst A. Nowinski now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.23). DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sailpoint Technologies’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $89.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.61 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 0.96%. Sailpoint Technologies’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

SAIL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

Shares of NYSE SAIL opened at $14.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -148.79 and a beta of 1.77. Sailpoint Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $30.49.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIL. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

In other Sailpoint Technologies news, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $360,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 213,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,138,662.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,618,033.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $1,544,400. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

