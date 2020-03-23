DA Davidson Comments on Okta Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Okta in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson analyst R. Jaluria now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.70) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.71). DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.83 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 35.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on OKTA. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Okta from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised Okta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Okta from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Okta from $134.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.21.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $115.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of -64.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.93. Okta has a 52 week low of $79.10 and a 52 week high of $142.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 8.0% during the third quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 2,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $386,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $3,953,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,608,820.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 150,849 shares of company stock valued at $18,047,115. 14.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.