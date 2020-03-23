DA Davidson Weighs in on Fortinet Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Fortinet in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson analyst A. Nowinski now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.84. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Fortinet’s FY2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

FTNT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $135.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.20.

Shares of FTNT opened at $84.91 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.35 and a 200 day moving average of $98.08. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $68.87 and a fifty-two week high of $121.82. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Fortinet had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $614.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,263,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,750,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $613,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,488 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 719.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 542,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,672,000 after buying an additional 630,497 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,547,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Fortinet by 257.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 779,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,265,000 after buying an additional 561,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.90, for a total transaction of $89,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,958,639.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 26,828 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.05, for a total value of $2,845,109.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,186,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,061,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,580 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,104. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

