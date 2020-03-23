DA Davidson Weighs in on Independent Bank Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:INDB)

Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for Independent Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson analyst D. Bishop now expects that the bank will post earnings of $4.71 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.24. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Independent Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Shares of NASDAQ INDB opened at $60.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $51.98 and a 52 week high of $87.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.02). Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $133.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.07 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 704.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 51.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Independent Bank news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,500 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $114,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,936 shares in the company, valued at $7,075,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

