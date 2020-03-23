DA Davidson Weighs in on Zumiez Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Zumiez in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris anticipates that the apparel and footwear maker will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Zumiez had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $328.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Zumiez’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Zumiez from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush raised Zumiez from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Zumiez from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Zumiez from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $17.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.73. Zumiez has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $35.68. The stock has a market cap of $497.54 million, a PE ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 567,530 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $19,602,000 after buying an additional 84,047 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,445 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,651,000 after buying an additional 9,519 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 54,585 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 4th quarter valued at $642,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 4th quarter valued at $7,800,000. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 48,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $1,635,983.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,604,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,593,363.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

