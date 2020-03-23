Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.25.

DDAIF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Daimler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daimler from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DDAIF opened at $23.64 on Monday. Daimler has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.77.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. Daimler had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $52.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.86 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Daimler will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Further Reading: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.