Damian Wisniewski Sells 10,547 Shares of Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Stock

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) insider Damian Wisniewski sold 10,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,761 ($36.32), for a total value of £291,202.67 ($383,060.60).

Shares of Derwent London stock traded up GBX 14 ($0.18) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 3,002 ($39.49). 544,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.23, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,966.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,713.10. Derwent London Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,462 ($32.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,362 ($57.38).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 51.45 ($0.68) per share. This is a positive change from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $21.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Derwent London to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 4,000 ($52.62) to GBX 4,275 ($56.24) in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Derwent London from GBX 2,350 ($30.91) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Derwent London presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,779.75 ($49.72).

Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 86 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2018, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

