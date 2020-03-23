Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 784,612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 57,020 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.64% of Darden Restaurants worth $85,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Leisure Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 6,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 23,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles M. Sonsteby acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.26 per share, for a total transaction of $168,390.00. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $89,636.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DRI traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,064,105. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.27. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $128.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.51.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from to in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $139.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.39.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

