Darden Restaurants, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Darden Restaurants in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan expects that the restaurant operator will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.25%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from to in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from to in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.39.

Shares of DRI opened at $39.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.50. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $128.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 81,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,772,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 330,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,035,000 after purchasing an additional 12,846 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $89,636.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at $680,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Sonsteby bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.26 per share, with a total value of $168,390.00. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

