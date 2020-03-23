Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Rating Reiterated by Kepler Capital Markets

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DASTY. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dassault Systemes in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dassault Systemes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Dassault Systemes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.50.

OTCMKTS DASTY traded down $8.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $124.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,407. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.30. Dassault Systemes has a twelve month low of $113.37 and a twelve month high of $181.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Dassault Systemes had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dassault Systemes will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Dassault Systemes by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dassault Systemes by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 35,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Dassault Systemes in the 4th quarter worth about $489,000. Institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Dassault Systemes

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design (CAD); GEOVIA, which models and simulates the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

