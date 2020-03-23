DaTa eXchange (DTX) Reaches Market Cap of $1.49 Million

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. One DaTa eXchange token can currently be bought for $0.0194 or 0.00000215 BTC on major exchanges including CoinFalcon and BitForex. DaTa eXchange has a total market cap of $1.49 million and $9,521.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DaTa eXchange has traded up 41% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00052380 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000635 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $252.89 or 0.04128776 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00067075 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00037666 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006292 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00016139 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012937 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003668 BTC.

DaTa eXchange Profile

DaTa eXchange (DTX) is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. DaTa eXchange’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao. The official website for DaTa eXchange is databrokerdao.com. DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DaTa eXchange

DaTa eXchange can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DaTa eXchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DaTa eXchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

