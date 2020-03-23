Datarius Credit (DTRC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $160.00

Datarius Credit (CURRENCY:DTRC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One Datarius Credit token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, Bancor Network and IDEX. Datarius Credit has a total market cap of $12,568.43 and $160.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Datarius Credit has traded down 34.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Datarius Credit Profile

Datarius Credit was first traded on November 28th, 2017. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,756,071 tokens. Datarius Credit’s official website is datarius.io. The official message board for Datarius Credit is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank. Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Datarius Credit Token Trading

Datarius Credit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Exrates and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datarius Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datarius Credit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datarius Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

