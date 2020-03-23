DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DCC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of DCCPF remained flat at $$49.00 during midday trading on Monday. 40 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.89. DCC has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $90.75.

DCC Company Profile

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.

