Debra Bakker Acquires 5,602 Shares of Independence Group NL (ASX:IGO) Stock

Independence Group NL (ASX:IGO) insider Debra Bakker bought 5,602 shares of Independence Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$3.57 ($2.53) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,999.14 ($14,183.79).

Shares of Independence Group stock traded down A$0.20 ($0.14) during trading hours on Monday, reaching A$3.48 ($2.47). The stock had a trading volume of 3,771,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970,000. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$5.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. Independence Group NL has a 1 year low of A$3.81 ($2.70) and a 1 year high of A$7.11 ($5.04).

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Independence Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Independence Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.11%.

Independence Group Company Profile

Independence Group NL operates as a diversified mining and exploration company in Australia. It operates through Nova Project, Tropicana Operation, Long Operation, and New Business and Regional Exploration Activities segments. The company owns 100% interest in the Nova project, which produces nickel, copper, and cobalt concentrates located to the east-northeast of Norseman; and Long nickel project comprising 1,257 square kilometers of tenements located near Kambalda, Western Australia.

