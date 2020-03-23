DECENT Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,053.00 (DCT)

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. During the last week, DECENT has traded 25.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. DECENT has a total market cap of $646,109.96 and approximately $1,053.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DECENT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0126 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular exchanges including BCEX, ChaoEX, LBank and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DECENT Profile

DECENT (DCT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2016. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DECENT’s official website is decent.ch.

DECENT Coin Trading

DECENT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, ChaoEX, Upbit, BCEX, LBank and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DECENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

