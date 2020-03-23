DECOIN Market Cap Hits $1.63 Million (DTEP)

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. DECOIN has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $6,029.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DECOIN has traded up 31.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DECOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0620 or 0.00000946 BTC on exchanges including Cat.Ex and VinDAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000631 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DECOIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 73,252,481 coins and its circulating supply is 26,251,044 coins. The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @

DECOIN Coin Trading

DECOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex and VinDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

