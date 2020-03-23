Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DK shares. ValuEngine upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Delek US from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America downgraded Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Delek US from to in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

In other Delek US news, major shareholder Delek Us Holdings, Inc. bought 451,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $4,979,078.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 839,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.42 per share, with a total value of $8,746,548.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the third quarter worth about $86,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Delek US by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,685,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,497,000 after buying an additional 39,958 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Delek US during the third quarter worth approximately $284,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Delek US by 22.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 339,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,344,000 after buying an additional 61,719 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Delek US in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000.

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $15.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.75. Delek US has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $44.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.14). Delek US had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Delek US’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delek US will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Delek US’s payout ratio is presently 37.58%.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

