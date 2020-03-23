Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) Shares Sold by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. cut its holdings in Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 387,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 223,499 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. owned approximately 0.52% of Delek US worth $13,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 1,905.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000.

DK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Delek US from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Delek US in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.10.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 839,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.42 per share, with a total value of $8,746,548.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Delek Us Holdings, Inc. purchased 451,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $4,979,078.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DK stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,985,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,376. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.55. Delek US Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $44.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.75.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.14). Delek US had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.58%.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

