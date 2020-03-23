Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €77.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been assigned a €77.00 ($89.53) target price by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €71.91 ($83.61).

Shares of ETR:DHER opened at €65.78 ($76.49) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of €31.50 ($36.63) and a 12 month high of €81.62 ($94.91). The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €70.44 and a 200 day moving average price of €56.37.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

