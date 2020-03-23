Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 1,022.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,469,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,338,686 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Dell worth $75,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Dell by 112,348.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,351,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,938,000 after buying an additional 2,349,208 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dell by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,081,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,175 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Dell by 3,635,585.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,437 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Dell by 16,951.1% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 837,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,041,000 after purchasing an additional 832,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dell in the 4th quarter worth about $27,402,000. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,888,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,864,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.21 and its 200-day moving average is $49.78. Dell Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $70.55.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $24.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.92 billion. Dell had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 260.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dell Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DELL. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Dell from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Dell from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dell from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dell in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dell in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Dell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.62.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell acquired 361,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.23 per share, with a total value of $12,385,475.13. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 603,338 shares in the company, valued at $20,652,259.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell acquired 161,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.01 per share, with a total value of $4,357,982.47. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 603,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,296,159.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 614,737 shares of company stock valued at $29,962,720 over the last three months. Insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

