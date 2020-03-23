Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 97.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,640,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,289,395 shares during the quarter. Dell comprises about 1.3% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.64% of Dell worth $238,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Dell by 235.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

DELL traded up $1.45 on Monday, hitting $33.94. 3,189,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,864,699. Dell Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $70.55. The company has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.78.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $24.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.92 billion. Dell had a return on equity of 260.49% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dell Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell purchased 361,831 shares of Dell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.23 per share, with a total value of $12,385,475.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,338 shares in the company, valued at $20,652,259.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell purchased 161,347 shares of Dell stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.01 per share, with a total value of $4,357,982.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 603,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,296,159.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 614,737 shares of company stock valued at $29,962,720. 49.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dell in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dell from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Dell from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Dell from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.62.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

