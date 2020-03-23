Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) PT Lowered to $40.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Raymond James from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 80.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cfra reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Argus downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.26.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.22. 44,214,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,358,010. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $63.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 10.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $46,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,229.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $514,866.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 980,532 shares of company stock worth $45,522,339. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,074.1% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

